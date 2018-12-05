Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $133,778.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.95.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $95.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

