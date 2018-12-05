TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Boosted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Cowen set a $59.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Boosted by GAM Holding AG” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/tjx-companies-inc-tjx-position-boosted-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.