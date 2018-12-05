TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $108,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

