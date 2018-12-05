Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.78% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $37,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 416,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,812. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

