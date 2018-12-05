Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,387 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB Biotech AG increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,666,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,126,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,054,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,965,000 after buying an additional 124,233 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 322,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,367,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $619,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,933. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 2.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/tocqueville-asset-management-l-p-sells-2387-shares-of-ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions.html.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.