Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management Corp

Mark Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up about 2.1% of Mark Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mark Asset Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Toll Brothers worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

TOL opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/toll-brothers-inc-tol-shares-sold-by-mark-asset-management-corp.html.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.