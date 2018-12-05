Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT Raised to C$92.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Eight Capital upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.54.

TD stock opened at C$71.84 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$69.21 and a twelve month high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.47000011758144 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

