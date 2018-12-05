Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 29th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

TD stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,086,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $78,650,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 82,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

