Total SA (FP) Receives €60.49 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Total SA (EPA:FP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.49 ($70.34).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

