Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 13,216 Shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 529.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,865,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,982,000 after purchasing an additional 586,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,658,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,105,000 after purchasing an additional 714,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,073,000 after purchasing an additional 384,319 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,742,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-acquires-13216-shares-of-first-american-financial-corp-faf.html.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.