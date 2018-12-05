TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) is Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,925 shares during the period. TPG Specialty Lending comprises about 3.3% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 1.02% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $121,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, National Securities boosted their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 55.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/tpg-specialty-lending-inc-tslx-is-muzinich-co-inc-s-10th-largest-position.html.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.