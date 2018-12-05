Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of TSCO opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,912. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 66.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 160,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

