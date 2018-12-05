Trade Desk Inc (TTD) COO Robert David Perdue Sells 903 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) COO Robert David Perdue sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $132,343.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert David Perdue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Robert David Perdue sold 903 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $112,685.37.

On Monday, October 1st, Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $136,643.98.

Shares of TTD opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.18. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded Trade Desk to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

