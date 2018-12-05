Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,401 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.65% of Trade Desk worth $236,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 60,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,869,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Trade Desk to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 3.18. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $132,343.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $1,034,518.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 618,154 shares of company stock worth $83,909,528. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/trade-desk-inc-ttd-shares-sold-by-fmr-llc.html.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.