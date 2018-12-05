Trade Desk (TTD) Shares Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $138.30 and last traded at $140.11. Approximately 1,511,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,664,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.61.

Specifically, CFO Paul Ross sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $1,034,518.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $4,272,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,154 shares of company stock worth $83,909,528. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,264.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $15,869,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

