Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,335 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,155% compared to the typical volume of 1,302 put options.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $109,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

