Traders Buy Shares of EOG Resources (EOG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $108.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.90 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, EOG Resources had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. EOG Resources traded down ($4.04) for the day and closed at $104.07

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,507,000 after buying an additional 15,701,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,199,115,000 after buying an additional 3,822,930 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,502,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,291,000 after buying an additional 677,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,412,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,966,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

