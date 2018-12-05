Traders Buy Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $209.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.05 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Morgan Stanley had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Morgan Stanley traded down ($2.29) for the day and closed at $43.12

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

