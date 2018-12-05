Traders Sell Newmont Mining (NEM) on Strength (NEM)

Traders sold shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $26.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.21 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Newmont Mining had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Newmont Mining traded up $0.57 for the day and closed at $33.79

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $39,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $632,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 38.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 604,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 5.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 130,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

