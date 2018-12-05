Traders Sell Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) on Strength (MBT)

Investors sold shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $4.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.99 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $7.59

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 52.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,347,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,674,000 after buying an additional 4,553,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,960,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,383,000 after buying an additional 3,139,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,114,000 after buying an additional 2,185,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 572.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 1,917,632 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,688,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,188,649 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

