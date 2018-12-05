Traders Sell SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) on Strength (SPAB)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $6.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.61 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $27.54

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 317,038 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 358,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period.

