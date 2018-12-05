TrakInvest Achieves Market Capitalization of $603,219.00 (TRAK)

TrakInvest (CURRENCY:TRAK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, TrakInvest has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. TrakInvest has a total market capitalization of $603,219.00 and $77,843.00 worth of TrakInvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrakInvest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.02353835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00155555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00187953 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.04 or 0.09859419 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrakInvest Token Profile

TrakInvest’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. TrakInvest’s total supply is 155,294,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,933,471 tokens. The Reddit community for TrakInvest is /r/TrakInvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrakInvest’s official website is www.trakinvest.com. TrakInvest’s official Twitter account is @TrakInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrakInvest’s official message board is medium.com/trakinvest-ico.

TrakInvest Token Trading

TrakInvest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrakInvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrakInvest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrakInvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

