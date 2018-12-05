TransAct Technologies (TACT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Specifically, Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $48,658.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracey S. Chernay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $41,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,310 shares of company stock worth $1,601,684 in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TACT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $76.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.66.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

