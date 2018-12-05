TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III Buys 13,372 Shares

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 13,372 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $13,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 97,270 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $97,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 10,431 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,431.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 3,500 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $3,465.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 513,350 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $513,350.00.

TransAtlantic Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 50,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,242. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.85% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Turkey and Bulgaria geographical segments. The company was founded on October 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

