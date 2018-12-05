Transurban Group Declares Interim Dividend of $0.29 (TCL)

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of ASX:TCL traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$11.61 ($8.23). The company had a trading volume of 6,134,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,000. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of A$10.74 ($7.62) and a 12 month high of A$13.44 ($9.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Louis Charlton 316,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

