Travis Perkins (TPK) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price (down previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,515 ($19.80) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336.08 ($17.46).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.71) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, with a total value of £3,400.54 ($4,443.41). Also, insider Coline McConville purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, with a total value of £895.44 ($1,170.05). Insiders acquired 484 shares of company stock valued at $518,698 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

