Trexquant Investment LP Invests $520,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 174,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 182,079 shares during the last quarter.

EPC stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $62.67.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.76 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

