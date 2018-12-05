Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after buying an additional 224,208 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,798,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after buying an additional 61,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after buying an additional 184,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 362,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $340.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

