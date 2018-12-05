Trinity Industries (TRN) Downgraded by Vertical Group to “Sell”

Vertical Group lowered shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

TRN stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 143,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $3,157,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

