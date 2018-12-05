Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Receives $23.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 603,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. Triumph Group has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $30.05.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $855.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 68.14%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

