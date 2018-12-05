Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 390.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,001,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,652 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.64, for a total value of $1,410,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,048,375.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock worth $6,278,880. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

TYL opened at $187.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

