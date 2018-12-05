U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.38

News coverage about U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. U.S. Auto Parts Network earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

U.S. Auto Parts Network stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,796. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Barry Phelps bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,082.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

