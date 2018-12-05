U S Global Investors Inc Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

U S Global Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares in the company, valued at $14,552,132.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

