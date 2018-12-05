U S Global Investors Inc Boosts Stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

U S Global Investors Inc lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc owned 0.18% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Benchmark cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 28.48%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

