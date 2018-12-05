U S Global Investors Inc Invests $405,000 in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock

U S Global Investors Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 287,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,215,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEC. Cowen initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $129.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

