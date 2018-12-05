Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Cut by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 76,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,130,275,000 after buying an additional 413,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,853,000 after buying an additional 791,990 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.03. 4,385,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/union-pacific-co-unp-position-cut-by-wimmer-associates-1-llc.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.