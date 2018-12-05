Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 824.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 172,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $44.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc bought 192,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/uniplan-investment-counsel-inc-has-2-87-million-stake-in-blackstone-group-lp-bx.html.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.