Unit (UNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

UNT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Unit in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

UNT traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 268,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,799. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 2.85. Unit has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. Unit had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Unit’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unit will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Unit news, insider Robert Parks sold 22,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $621,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth $219,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth $253,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

