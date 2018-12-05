United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

UPS stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.77. 6,839,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $109,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $127,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

