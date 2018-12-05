United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Raised by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Bailard Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,247,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,855 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 19,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,219 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $8.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,361. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

