United Parcel Service (UPS) Given News Impact Rating of 1.08

Media headlines about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a news sentiment score of 1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected United Parcel Service’s ranking:

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/united-parcel-service-ups-given-news-impact-rating-of-1-08.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.