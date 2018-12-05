United Services Automobile Association Buys 44,877 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.10% of Centurylink worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.79. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Buys 44,877 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/united-services-automobile-association-buys-44877-shares-of-centurylink-inc-ctl.html.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.