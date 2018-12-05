United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,886 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.81% of Brooks Automation worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,625.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 94,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $2,932,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,892 shares of company stock worth $7,665,790 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.13. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

