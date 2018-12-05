United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 132,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,168,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after buying an additional 487,626 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

