United States Steel (X) Bond Prices Fall 1.6%

An issue of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) bonds fell 1.6% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $91.38 and were trading at $92.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

X stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.89. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

