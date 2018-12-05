University of Notre Dame DU Lac Acquires 26,244 Shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned 0.15% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 12.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 691,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 75,589 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 39.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cann initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

