Uro Price Up 22% Over Last Week (URO)

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. Uro has a total market capitalization of $49,565.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uro has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015888 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Uro Coin Profile

Uro (CRYPTO:URO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. The official website for Uro is uro.io. Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uro Coin Trading

Uro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

