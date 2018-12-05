Ursa Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for 0.2% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Brookfield Property Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPY. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 65.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,764,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,197,000 after buying an additional 7,829,599 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 77.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,839,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038,348 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth about $93,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1,039,013.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,867,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price objective on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 1,834,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,133. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

