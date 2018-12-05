Usca Ria LLC Acquires 7,327 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,515,000 after buying an additional 1,833,622 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11,692.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,752,841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,498,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after buying an additional 1,019,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13,736.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 741,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,748 shares of company stock worth $51,092,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

