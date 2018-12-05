Utah Retirement Systems Buys 300 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aetna were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Aetna by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,448,000 after buying an additional 1,328,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,803,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,999,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aetna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Aetna by 111.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aetna by 21.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 364,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aetna alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.10.

Shares of NYSE AET traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.70. 11,862,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,920. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Utah Retirement Systems Buys 300 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/utah-retirement-systems-buys-300-shares-of-aetna-inc-aet.html.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.