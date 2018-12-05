Utah Retirement Systems Buys 300 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aetna were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Aetna by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,448,000 after buying an additional 1,328,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,803,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,999,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aetna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Aetna by 111.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aetna by 21.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 364,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.10.
Shares of NYSE AET traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.70. 11,862,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,920. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.
Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aetna
Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.
